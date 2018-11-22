Fire rips through Oak Park hair salon

A business in the western suburbs may be a total loss after a large fire Wednesday night.It happened at a hair salon on Madison Street in Oak Park.Fire officials said that when they arrived smoke was pouring from the building. At one point the fire was so intense, crews from six surrounding communities were called in."I actually heard a noise and when I looked out the window, I could see that there was a fire, which is behind me, and it was just in flames," said neighbor Tish Harper.No one was inside the hair salon at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.