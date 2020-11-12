Fire tears through Hegewisch warehouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are battling a massive blaze at a commercial building on the city's far Southeast Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire near 119th Street and Avenue O in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday night.

Flames and smoke could be seen from several blocks away as firefighters doused the fire with water in an attempt to bring it under control.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries. CFD spokesperson Larry Merritt said the fire began in a business, but did not release any additional information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
