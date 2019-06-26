Fired man kills 2 employees and himself at California Ford dealership

By Liz Kreutz
MORGAN HILL, California -- Police have confirmed that three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, California.

According to police, around 6 p.m. they received reports of multiple shots fired inside the building of the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road. Once police arrived at the Ford Store officers found a man dead on the ground with what appeared to be a self -inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun by his side.

Officers said employees of the dealership led them inside the Ford Store building where two Ford store employees were found with apparent gunshot wounds on the floor. First responders administered medical aide but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said the building has been cleared and secured. There is no threat to the public.

Morgan Hill Police say they are conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation and will be on scene for some time.

Doug MacGlashan, who was working in the parts department, told KRON-TV that the killer was a former employee.

The service and parts director "had just fired a parts rep that he had said he was going to fire earlier in the day. And I guess the parts rep went outside, got a gun, went into the service and parts director's office and shot him," MacGlashan said.

Police said Condit Road continues to remain closed from Dunne to Diana.

In a press release, the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Police Department said they offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
