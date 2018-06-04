Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills

A Chicago firefighter was among two people killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-57 in Country Club Hills Sunday night, Illinois State Police said. (WLS)

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago firefighter was among two people killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-57 in Country Club Hills Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 183rd Street at about 9:21 p.m., police said. A silver 2009 Hyundai sedan was traveling southbound and struck a blue 2005 Jeep going northbound head on in the middle lane. The Hyundai then struck a guardrail and burst into flames.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed. The identity of the driver of the Jeep has not been released. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as veteran Chicago firefighter Brian Schofield, 55.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said that Schofield worked in the Chicago Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau. A relative told ABC7 Eyewitness News that he was on his way home to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood from Country Club Hills.

"He was involved in an accident. We don't know. It's under investigation right now. He did pass away last night. He was assigned to the Fire Protection Bureau," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago.

Neighbors said Schofield lived alone and when he wasn't at work he was often playing golf.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed until 2:21 a.m. for the investigation.

No other injuries were reported. Illinois State Police are investigating
