Firefighter hurt battling Beacon Light Ministries church fire on Far South Side

CHICAGO -- A firefighter was injured Monday while battling a blaze at church in Roseland on the Far South Side.The fire broke out about 12:40 p.m. on the second floor of Beacon Light Ministries located at 11034 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department officials.The building's roof collapsed, and flames were extinguished about 1:10 p.m., officials said.A firefighter was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good-to-fair condition with a "minor" laceration, officials said.The cause of the fire remains unclear.