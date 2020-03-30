Firefighter injured, 10 displaced after 2-alarm blaze in Little Village, fire officials say

2-11 update, All companies working. One injured (sholder) FF transported good condition. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/etcaBfZG3R — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured in an extra-alarm fire that damaged three buildings Monday morning in Little Village on the Southwest Side.According to Chicago Fire Department officials, the blaze was first reported shortly after 2:15ba.m. at a two-flat building in the 2500-block of South Albany Avenue.The blaze then spread to two adjacent buildings, fire officials said.More than 100 firefighters were on scene to put out the blaze.One firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury after they were struck by a chimney part, officials said. He was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.The two-alarm fire was put out shortly before 3:30 a.m., fire officials said.Fire officials said there were a total of 10 displacements and the state human services department was called to assist them with housing.No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.