Firefighter injured in University Village blaze

CHICAGO -- A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Friday in University Village on the Near West Side.

A fire broke out about 8:25 p.m. at a three-story building in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said.


The blaze was "very intense" and was extinguished about 8:40 p.m., officials said.

One firefighter was taken with unknown injuries to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized, officials said.


Other firefighters who were showing signs of fatigue were evaluated at the scene, officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
