Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire ripped through a South Side house, causing a collapse and rescues Friday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fire ripped through a South Side house, causing a collapse and the need to rescue a trapped Chicago firefighter Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the 7800-block of South Sangamon Street and there was heavy fire coming from the north side of the building, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters went inside to rescue residents. During that search, the top floor collapsed onto the first floor, a firefighter was trapped inside. That's when a mayday call was sent out.

"While conducting our searches, we had a collapse of the second floor down to the first floor," said CFD District Chief Dan Cunningham. "One of our members was trapped, which was the need to call for a mayday. He was briefly trapped and with some assistance, was able to get himself out of the first floor."

Two people were inside the two-story duplex. One person made it out on their own, another was rescued. The fire was struck out before 4 a.m., CFD said.

The injured firefighter was treated at the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital in good condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfireChicagoAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Snow making Chicago roads slick for morning commute
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
South Side family works to educate, prevent pulmonary embolisms in honor of son
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate
Show More
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Butte County fire destroys at least 18,000 acres
Commander Paul Bauer posthumously receives Valor Award
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
More News