Chicago firefighter shot while responding to vehicle fire in Albany Park: officials

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is recovering after being shot while putting out a car fire Sunday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, fire and police officials said.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II and hospital officials gave an update on the firefighter's condition early Sunday morning.

WATCH: CFD, hospital officials give update on firefighter shot while responding to fire in Albany Park

Chicago Fire Chief Richard C. Ford II and hospital officials gave an update on the firefighter's condition early Sunday morning.



According to Commissioner Ford, around 1:02 a.m. the 36-year-old and another firefighter were responding to reports a vehicle fire in the 3300-block of West Wilson Avenue when someone fired shots at them.

"One of the responders with six years of service was shot in the right leg," Commissioner Ford said.

The firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, Ford said.

Hospital officials said the firefighter is expected to be okay.

"We anticipate he will have a full recovery in six to eight weeks with wound and physical therapy," said Dr. Juan Santiago.

Officials said the firefighter is in good spirits.

No one is in custody.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
