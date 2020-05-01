Off-duty Chicago firefighter shot in Fernwood; person of interest questioned, police say

CHICAGO -- A person of interest is being questioned after an off-duty firefighter was shot Thursday in Fernwood on the South Side.

The 54-year-old was in an alley about 6:42 p.m. in the 9900-block of South Yale Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the ankle, calf and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the firefighter is assigned to a South Side firehouse.

A person of interest is being questioned and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
