Chicago firefighter shot while responding to vehicle fire in Albany Park: officials

A Chicago firefighter was shot Sunday while responding to a car fire in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is recovering after being shot while putting out a car fire Sunday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, fire and police officials said.

Chicago Fire and Police officials held a press conference early Sunday morning to give an update on the firefighter's condition.

According to Chicago fire, the 36-year-old was at the scene of a car fire in the 3300-block of West Wilson Avenue when someone fired shots and hit him in the leg.

The firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
