Firefighters battle blaze in Griffith, Ind. apartment building

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Flames forced dozens of people from their apartments in Griffith, Indiana Wednesday morning.The fire occurred at the Park West Apartments on Reyome Drive.Firefighters had to rescue some of the residents. Paramedics were at the scene treating victims at least one had to be taken to the hospital.One resident says a neighbor went door to door, waking people up so they could get out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.