Child killed in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was killed in a house fire in Englewood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out at a home near 58th and May streets and flames were seen spreading to a second home. A third home has also been evacuated because of the fire.The Chicago Fire Department said a child was trapped inside. At about 7:30 a.m. the fire was struck and firefighters continued to search the buildings.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters helped a woman away from the burning house.