Crime & Safety

Child killed in Englewood house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago firefighters are battling a house fire in the Englewood neighborhood Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was killed in a house fire in Englewood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at a home near 58th and May streets and flames were seen spreading to a second home. A third home has also been evacuated because of the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department said a child was trapped inside. At about 7:30 a.m. the fire was struck and firefighters continued to search the buildings.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters helped a woman away from the burning house.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagoenglewoodhouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
R. Kelly in court Friday to request permission to travel to Dubai
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Henry Pratt shooting victim's family sues ISP
Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
Show More
WATCH: Man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot
Zion military veteran missing since Friday
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s, study finds
Peoples Gas CEO defends consumer cost of gas line replacement project
More TOP STORIES News