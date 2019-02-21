Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at West Loop metal plating plant

Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire on the Near West Side Thursday morning.The 3-11 fire and level 1 hazmat response is at American Nickel Works, a metal plating company at 1201 W. Lake Street. At about 5 a.m., firefighters were ordered out of the building because of the chemicals inside.At about 7:15 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said the fire was under control.The fire forced evacuations within a two-block radius of the building as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.Several streets in the area were closed and CTA Green Line service is suspended between Ashland and Clinton because of the fire. The Pink Line is only operating between 54th and Polk.