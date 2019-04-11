Firefighters battle fire in two Grand Crossing houses

Still & Box - 7325 S Kimbark, fire in the rear of the building. 2 1/2 story ordinary construction 25 x 50 primary search negative. Fire extension to 7321 is out 2 1/2 story ordinary construction primary search negative this is a vacant building. No injuries or transports. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 11, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a house fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood that spread to a neighboring house Thursday morning.The fire started in one home in the 7300-block of South Kimbark Avenue and appeared to spread to a neighboring home.Chopper7HD flew above the seen as firefighters were on the roof of one of the burning houses. Shortly before 7 a.m., the fire was struck.The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.