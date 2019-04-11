Firefighters battle fire in two Grand Crossing houses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a house fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood that spread to a neighboring house Thursday morning.

The fire started in one home in the 7300-block of South Kimbark Avenue and appeared to spread to a neighboring home.



Chopper7HD flew above the seen as firefighters were on the roof of one of the burning houses. Shortly before 7 a.m., the fire was struck.

The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossinghouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News