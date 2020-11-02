Early morning fire breaks out in Lansing apartment

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a large apartment fire in south suburban Lansing early Monday morning.The fire started at around 3 a.m. in the 3000-block of Bernice Avenue.The scene was still active just after 6 a.m.Officials did not say if anyone was injured, but early reports indicate that at least two people were taken to the hospital.One victim, reportedly a woman, may have jumped to safety from a third floor and was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her condition is unknown.