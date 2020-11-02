fire

Early morning fire breaks out in Lansing apartment

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a large apartment fire in south suburban Lansing early Monday morning.

The fire started at around 3 a.m. in the 3000-block of Bernice Avenue.

The scene was still active just after 6 a.m.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured, but early reports indicate that at least two people were taken to the hospital.

One victim, reportedly a woman, may have jumped to safety from a third floor and was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
