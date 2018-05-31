Firefighters battle multi-building Logan Square blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters were working to extinguish a fire that spread to three residential buildings in Logan Square Thursday.

The fire began in the 2900 block of North Kedzie on the rear porch of one building then spread to neighboring buildings.

The fire department said two firefighters were transported to the hospital, but were expected to be okay. The fire was struck around noon on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
