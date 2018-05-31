3-11 on N. Kedzie has been secured; 2 Firefighters transported from the scene to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/x81pPDYeQr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 31, 2018

Chicago firefighters were working to extinguish a fire that spread to three residential buildings in Logan Square Thursday.The fire began in the 2900 block of North Kedzie on the rear porch of one building then spread to neighboring buildings.The fire department said two firefighters were transported to the hospital, but were expected to be okay. The fire was struck around noon on Thursday.The cause of the fire is under investigation.