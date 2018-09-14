Firefighters battle massive tire fire on Far South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Extra alarm fire on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the air Friday afternoon as firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

Fire crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to the Ozinga Midwest Marine and Rail Terminals in the 11700-block of South Torrance Avenue after pile of tires caught fire, CFD officials said. The pile was reportedly 40 ft. high.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene shortly after the fire was reported. Firefighters poured water on the burning pile using several streams. CFD said crews would utilize a fire boat to douse the flames with river water.

The fire also required a Level 1 Hazardous Materials response. No injuries were immediately reported.


ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireSouth Deering
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it hits North Carolina
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
Elmhurst man charged for secretly recording teen girl in bathroom
Super Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in the Philippines
Cicero police officer recovering after being shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.
3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park
Show More
Suspect in rampage shooting that left 5 dead believed wife was cheating, docs show
Chicago Cubs announce online drawing for playoff tickets
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
'Basement of Horrors': Man sentenced for role in enslavement of mentally-disabled victims
More News