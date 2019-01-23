2 injured in West Pullman house fire

Two people were injured in a fire at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.Chopper7HD was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the fire near 122nd and South Parnell just after 4 p.m. The fire was struck out shortly after.Two people were transported to local hospitals. One of them had jumped out of a second story window to escape the fire, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.Both victims were listed in "stable" condition, Merritt said.