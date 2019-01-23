2 injured in West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were injured in a fire at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper7HD was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the fire near 122nd and South Parnell just after 4 p.m. The fire was struck out shortly after.

Two people were transported to local hospitals. One of them had jumped out of a second story window to escape the fire, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Both victims were listed in "stable" condition, Merritt said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firechicago fire departmentChicagoWest Pullman
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in after snow falls in NW suburbs
Pelosi to Trump: No State of the Union in the House until shutdown ends
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Show More
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony Soprano
Man charged in Boston kidnapping sent for mental evaluation
Chicago police union defends decision to endorse embattled Ald. Burke
Fight breaks out at Houston restaurant after woman's card allegedly declined
More News