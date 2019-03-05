Firefighters deal with frozen hydrants while battling Back of the Yards blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled intense flames and frigid temperatures late Monday night on the city's South Side, and it was so cold, fire hydrants froze over.The fire in the 4200-block of South Ashland broke out late Monday night and when firefighters arrived, they realized the fire hydrants were frozen over. Temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero.Crews tried multiple hydrants before finding one with unfrozen water. That delay caused the department to call for extra engines. They put the fire out by 11:20 last night.No one was injured, but three children and an adult were displaced.The fire did spread to adjacent buildings, causing damage. Officials have not said what caused the fire.