Evanston firefighters demonstrate how quickly fire can spread without sprinklers

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston Fire Department held a live burn demonstration Sunday to show just how quickly a fire can spread.Two fires were set in rooms, one with a home fire sprinkler and the other without to compare the difference.Burn survivor Jordan Rodriguez said it serves as a reminder of just how important sprinklers are.Rodriguez was just 4-years-old when he and his twin brother Justin survived a fire in their Logan Square home."I obviously get goosebumps. I get flashbacks and the heat kind of reminds me of everything I went through," Rodriguez said. "If I had sprinklers in my home, the injuries wouldn't be what they are today and it would have prevented the house form burning down."Jordan suffered burns to 80% of this body and spent months in the hospital.