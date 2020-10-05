Evanston firefighters demonstrate how quickly fire can spread without sprinklers

Two fires were set in rooms, one with a home fire sprinkler and the other without to compare the difference.
RELATED: Illinois fire departments aim to save lives, reduce house fire damage with sprinkler system ordinance
Burn survivor Jordan Rodriguez said it serves as a reminder of just how important sprinklers are.
Rodriguez was just 4-years-old when he and his twin brother Justin survived a fire in their Logan Square home.
"I obviously get goosebumps. I get flashbacks and the heat kind of reminds me of everything I went through," Rodriguez said. "If I had sprinklers in my home, the injuries wouldn't be what they are today and it would have prevented the house form burning down."
Jordan suffered burns to 80% of this body and spent months in the hospital.
RELATED: Kidde, Chicago Fire Department share fire safety tips