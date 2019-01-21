Firefighters rescue golden retriever that fell through ice in Blue Ash, Ohio

First responders in Ohio braved frigid conditions to rescue a pup that fell through the ice near Cincinnati.

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WLS) --
According to a tweet from the City of Blue Ash, firefighters rescued a golden retriever Sunday morning after it accidentally fell through the ice on Hunters Creek.


Video tweeted by the city's police department shows a firefighter in the water using a pool noodle to rescue the dog as colleagues on shore pulled them both to safety.

The dog was reunited with its owners and is doing OK.
