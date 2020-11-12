Firefighters respond to smoke report at Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest home

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES -- A report of a possible fire at actor Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home turned out to be a result of smoke coming from a furnace that had recently been serviced, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at a home owned by actor Denzel Washington in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home on Beverly Park Circle in the Beverly Crest neighborhood just after 8 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters arrived, thoroughly searched through the house and climbed up onto the roof but were unable to find any active flames. They searched the walls with thermal imaging cameras to look for possible concealed flame as well.

The home was described as 28,887 square feet with four stories. The home is listed as owned by Washington's production company.

The LAFD later concluded: "The source of that smoke was determined to be one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced, and has now been safely taken off-line. There were no injuries, and all occupants have been allowed to return inside the residence."

The neighborhood is just north of Beverly Hills and that city's fire department provided an engine to assist in the response.
