Firefighters trapped in rubble during Rogers Park fire

Two firefighters were buried in rubble during a fire in Rogers Park Wednesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two firefighters were buried in rubble during a fire in Rogers Park Wednesday.

Officials said roof work was in progress at an apartment building on the 6100 block of North Hoyne Avenue, which set off the fire.

Several firefighters were climbing the stairs to access the fire when the stairs collapsed, causing three of the firefighters to fall.

Two of the firefighters were buried in rubble after the fall, but another group of firefighters were able to free them.

The injured firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
