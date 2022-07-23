marines

1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed in Marines' 246-year history

U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Lieutenant General Michael Langley as the Marines' first Black four-star general.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm the Marines' first Black four-star general.

That's one of the branch's highest rankings.

Lieutenant General Michael Langley has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 35 years, CNN reported.

He is nominated to be the commander of the U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military presence in Africa.

The Senate Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing Thursday for Langley.

If the Senate confirms him, he would be the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssenateu.s. & worldmarines
MARINES
Fewer young Americans want to serve, and due to obesity fewer qualify
2 charged in Boston bar murder of Chicago area Marine arraigned
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Victim fights back, stabbing 3 of 6 attackers on CTA Red Line: CPD
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
Family seek charges in I-57 shooting, told shooter claims self defense
Bolingbrook police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed dog, man
Chicago Greeters offering free pop up neighborhood tours
CPD shooting: 2 shot, including bystander, in Pilsen, police say
Show More
State regulators pass around new batch of pot dispensary licenses
Shedd Aquarium receives $1M to restore portion of Chicago River
Illinois Secretary of State license renewal extended
R. Kelly's manager convicted of gunfire threat at theater
Biden had elevated temperature, COVID symptoms now 'improved'
More TOP STORIES News