Mexico Beach home stands virtually untouched amid Hurricane Michael destruction

EMBED </>More Videos

One family's newly built concrete home survived Hurricane Michael virtually untouched.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
A newly built home stands virtually untouched amid massive destruction from Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction unlike nearly any other hurricane before it.

The storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm with winds at 155 miles per hour.

Related:
Hurricane Michael damage: Before and after satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach, Panama City

Trump, first lady visit Hurricane Michael-ravaged areas in Florida, Georgia

Mexico Beach, Florida, was one of the hardest hit areas. Reports from the city show large houses turned to rubble.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction behind in Mexico Beach.



Nearly every house in the city is now nothing more than a pile of sticks, but that is not the case for Dr. Lebron Lackey's house.

Lackey told ABC News he built his vacation home with his uncle in 2017.

When Michael made landfall, Lackey was at his home in Tennessee. He said he was "nauseated" as he watched live video from his security system at the home.

"I was watching the corner of the roof buck like an airplane wing," he said. "And I was watching the air pass by with debris in it about the speed of which you'd expect to see in an airplane."

When the power cut off, Lackey just knew his home would meet the same fate as his neighbors' homes.

However, he was wrong.

One family's newly built concrete home survived Hurricane Michael virtually untouched.



The extra mile Lackey and his uncle went through to build the home above code, apparently paid off.

Lackey and his uncle added 1-foot thick concrete walls as well as steel cables to hold the roof steady. He admitted they went "overboard to preserve the structure."

Lackey said the additions weren't very expensive. And after seeing that they saved his home from destruction, he called them "totally worth it."

To others looking to build their dream beach home, Lackey recommends studying "the environment where you are and take whatever you hear and expect it to be worse than that. And if you want to have it last, build it above and beyond."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane michaelhurricanestorm damageu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia for Chicago mayoral election
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Lincoln Square taxi driver murder
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Son accused of stabbing mother to death for not preparing his food
Tennessee mother, 4 children killed in murder-suicide
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to synagogue, stemmed from road rage
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Mega Millions jackpot at $654M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Tuesday
More News