Florida House passes bill arming teachers

EMBED <>More Videos

Legislation that would allow teachers to arm themselves on campus heads to Florida governor's desk.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WLS) -- Teachers in Florida may soon be able to carry guns in their classrooms.

Wednesday, a controversial school safety bill passed in the Florida House that would allow teachers to arm themselves.

The bill comes after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year that left 17 students dead.

It emphasizes that teachers and school districts can opt-out the program. However, if a teacher does agree to join, they must undergo police-style training, a psychiatric evaluation and drug tests.

Critics say arming teachers is not the best way to keep schools safe.

It now heads to desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridagun safetygun controlgun violenceschoolschool safetygun lawsteachersguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
Show More
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
VIDEO: VA man smashes window to save dog from hot car
Man who held teen as sexual captive won't go to prison
More TOP STORIES News