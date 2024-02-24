Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized

Celebrity owl Flaco dies a year after becoming beloved by New York City for zoo escape

Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh was cut.

Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh was cut.

Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh was cut.

Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh was cut.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Flaco, the owl who escaped his enclosure from the Central Park Zoo, has died after an apparent collision with a building on the Upper West Side.

The Central Park Zoo released a statement Friday saying,

We are saddened to report that Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl discovered missing from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized just over a year ago, is dead after an apparent collision with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.

Flaco was set free last February after his exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh was cut.

Initially there were efforts to recapture him, but he surprised many with his ability to hunt for food, and it was decided to let him remain free.

The zoo says it is still hoping for an arrest on the vandalism to his cage.

ALSO READ | Newark holds first lottery to pick residents who can buy houses for $1

Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.