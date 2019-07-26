Flash fire inside Shell gas station tank system critically burns man

Level 1 hazmat with burn injury shell gas station 9501 Stoney Island. Man burned from fuel ignition in tank system. Serious to U of C. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 26, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is hospitalized with serious burns caused by a flash fire at a gas station on Chicago's South Side.The man was working on a gas station tank system in a manhole when the fuel ignited at the Shell on 95th and Stony Island Friday morning, according to a tweet by Chicago Fire.The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered third-degree burns to his face and arms, fire officials said.The man is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was last listed in serious condition.