Flash fire inside Shell gas station tank system critically burns man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is hospitalized with serious burns caused by a flash fire at a gas station on Chicago's South Side.

The man was working on a gas station tank system in a manhole when the fuel ignited at the Shell on 95th and Stony Island Friday morning, according to a tweet by Chicago Fire.



The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered third-degree burns to his face and arms, fire officials said.

The man is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was last listed in serious condition.
