the field museum

Field Museum's flesh-eating beetles keep eating amid COVID-19 closure

CHICAGO -- Flesh-eating beetles are still being fed at Chicago's prestigious Field Museum of Natural History despite the institution shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sub-basement's walk-in freezer is filled with animal specimens that still must have their flesh removed so researchers can examine the bones, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The dermestid beetles pick the bones clean without damaging them. When the meat runs out, more must be retrieved from the freezer.

It's one of the few signs of life inside the museum since it closed in mid-March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Adam Ferguson, who oversees around 235,000 mammal specimens at the museum, is checking on thousands of tiny black beetles crawling over animal bones in an effort to find decaying flesh scraps.

"They're actually really cute; they're black on top and white on the bottom," he said of the voracious beetles.

Occasionally, Ferguson goes to the sub-basement to gather more bones for the little critters to chew on. The freezer was filled last week with countless species of birds, a "pure bred" goat, and several dozen wolves and coyotes.

Ferguson added that he might not see another person for the four hours that he's in the museum.

"It's a little creepy," he acknowledged. "It's weird because normally the whole museum is such a buzz of activity, both for visitors and staff."

Aside from the thousands of daily guests and dozens of volunteers, the museum has a staff of roughly 470 people. There are usually half a dozen people slicing up animal carcasses in the nearby prep lab.

"I go in there now, and you can hear a pin drop," Ferguson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campuschicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisthe field museum
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THE FIELD MUSEUM
VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum
'A Natural Talent': Field Museum celebrates 1st African American taxidermist
Chicago museum free days for Illinois residents in February
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Cicero officials ask court to shut down nursing home over COVID-19 outbreak
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
COVID-19 testing site opening in Hammond, Ind.
What to know about Illinois' 63,840 COVID-19 cases
What to know about Indiana's 21,033 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News