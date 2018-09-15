HURRICANE FLORENCE

Florence in photos: How the historic storm hit North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland.

Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, around 7:15 a.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 14. The storm was a Category 4 at its peak as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean, though it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm has been blamed for multiple deaths in the Carolinas. Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power, and new evacuations were still being issued as of Saturday.

In the video above, see how the storm has impacted various parts of the region, from coastal storm surge to river flooding and downed trees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
hurricane florencesevere weathernorth carolina newsstorm damagewind damagefloodinghurricanetropical storm
HURRICANE FLORENCE
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Tropical Storm Florence updates: storm floods Carolinas, downs trees, crumbles roads and darkens houses
Hurricane Florence: How Chicagoans can help
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Florence updates: storm floods Carolinas, downs trees, crumbles roads and darkens houses
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Hurricane Florence: How Chicagoans can help
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
Firefighters pray after mom and child found dead during Florence
Rosemont police sergeant on administrative leave charged with armed robbery
Inmate steals cell phone goes live on Facebook
Person shot in Skokie; investigation ongoing
Show More
Construction worker struck, killed near Des Plaines
Joliet man gets 25 years for slashing wife's throat
Northbrook police investigating death at Underwriters Laboratories
Indiana man crashes stolen car, causes disturbance at hospital
Woman claims she was denied service at Taco Bell for speaking English
More News