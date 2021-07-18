Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after she forgot toddler in hot car, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9625943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is a smart car seat alarm that senses when a child has been left in a car seat. The technology links with a parent's smart phone, but the device does not stop there.

MIAMI, Florida -- A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first - the daycare wasn't open yet - and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver's license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.