drug bust

Historic drug bust: Coast Guard drug bust offloads $1.4B of cocaine, marijuana at FL port

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 lbs. of cocaine and approximately 1,430 lbs. of marijuana, worth more than $1.4 billion. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

RELATED: 17 charged in Chicago drug trafficking investigation

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel's history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

ALSO SEE: Watermelon shipment at border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacocainemarijuanadrug bustcoast guardu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
17 charged in Chicago drug trafficking investigation
Watermelon shipment at border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says
Stickney man among 5 indicted on cocaine trafficking charges
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
TOP STORIES
CPD officer charged in 2020 Red Line shooting
IL reports 3,048 COVID cases, 14 deaths
Fire destroys cabin of man forced out of woods, jailed
CDC investigating cake mix E. Coli outbreak
Nurse brutally beaten by Elgin Mental Health Center patient
65,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago Ducky Derby
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
Show More
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
Giraffes are just as socially complex as elephants, study says
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
Murder charges filed in Chicago man, PA woman's spring break death
Chicago Weather: Nice, warm Thursday
More TOP STORIES News