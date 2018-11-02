U.S. & WORLD

Florida mail truck goes off-road, kicking up cloud of dust as it whizzes past traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

A USPS vehicle in the Miami area apparently drove off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway. (puredna_kennels/Instagram)

MIAMI --
Neither snow nor rain nor traffic can stop one South Florida mail carrier who appeared to drive erratically off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway.

Cellphone video shot by a passenger in one of the vehicles on the road showed the vehicle's apparent off-road detour. It's not clear exactly where the Nov. 1 incident took place; according to a street sign seen in the video, the driver is nearing an intersection with Eurkea Drive in the Miami area.

A USPS spokesperson told local television station WTVJ that the postal service is reviewing the video and said the driver's "unacceptable behavior...does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridaUSPSpostal servicedrivingviral video
U.S. & WORLD
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
Mexico cartels now fuel deadly Chicago opioid epidemic
VIDEO: Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
School chief calls teachers' 'border wall' costumes 'insensitive and inappropriate'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Republicans call for Mendoza to drop out of comptroller race after mayoral ad leaks
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
Sex offender charged with murdering missing Joliet woman
Vigil held for 3 siblings struck and killed at Rochester, Indiana, school bus stop
Mexico cartels now fuel deadly Chicago opioid epidemic
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant overturned
Former CPS employee charged after downloading personal files from school database
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
Show More
School chief calls teachers' 'border wall' costumes 'insensitive and inappropriate'
Sheriff's deputy shoots robbery suspect who crashed stolen car, brandished weapon
VIDEO: Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
Man accused of exposing himself to Lyft driver in Joliet
More News