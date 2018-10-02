Florida man Hellmuth Kolb accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K

PORT ORANGE, Florida --
An 81-year-old man in Port Orange attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Walmart, police said.

Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Saturday on charges of simple battery and false imprisonment.

Police said Tracy Nigh was sitting with her daughter on a bench inside the Walmart when Kolb approached, asked if she was married and started bidding on her daughter.

Nigh says she got up to leave but Kolb grabbed her daughter and kissed her daughter's wrist.

According to an arrest report, Nigh left with her daughter and alerted store security.

Authorities said the exchange was caught on camera and Kolb was identified through his credit card transaction and social media.

Nigh posted about the incident on Facebook. Police said another woman told them she had a similar incident a month earlier with a man fitting Kolb's description.

Kolb told police he could not remember if he grabbed the girl, according to the arrest report.

A reporter with WFTV tried to talk with Kolb at his home, but Kolb's wife attempted to close the door.

Police are checking to see if there are any similar instances he's been involved in. A judge ordered Kolb not to have any contact with the girl or her mother.
