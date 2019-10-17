'I'm doing what God tells me to do': Fla. murder spree suspect claims he's a 'prophet, not a serial killer'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A murder suspect in Florida claims he killed three innocent people because God told him to do it.
The sheriff in Polk County said the suspect, 35-year-old Stanley Mossburg, is quote pure evil and deserves the death penalty for his violent crime spree.
"Y'all will see God and there's gonna be an angels and demons fight from God," Mossburg said to a WFTS reporter. "There's a war, everybody will see."
Mossburg said he killed three innocent people, one in Tennessee and two others in Florida, because he is a prophet.
"I'm doing what God tells me to do," he said.
Mossburg made these comments hours after Polk deputies nearly knocked down a home in Winter Haven, Florida to arrest him.
Sheriff Grady Judd said Mossburg fired at deputies throughout the night as forensic teams were documenting the inside of a horrific crime scene just around the corner.
Two innocent people were tied up and stabbed to death. The homeowner allegedly walked in on the murder spree and was held hostage overnight before escaping.
"He seemed to be in decent spirits for what he went through you know," said neighbor Bob Strouse.
Around 6 p.m. Monday Strouse said his next door neighbor, Thomas Kole banged on his door for help.
"He was frantic. We didn't believe what he was telling us right off," Strouse said.
Strouse and other neighbors are now helping watch Kole's animals while trying to clean up after the unimaginable terrors that happened inside the home
"I can't even imagine it. I don't know if I'd be able to go in," Strouse said.
At last check, the lone survivor was still at the hospital.
Mossburg is facing several charges, including multiple first degree murder counts and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
