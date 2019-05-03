2 Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by boat named 'Amen'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two Florida teens skipped school for a senior skip day at the beach, but their day of rebellious fun quickly turned into the fight for their lives.

Heather Brown and Tyler Smith, both 17 years old, were swimming near Anastasia Island when the current became too strong, WAWS reported.

"I asked him, I said 'Tyler, oh my God, we are stuck, what's the plan,'" Brown said.

The teens were stranded in the water for two hours. Then they began to pray.

"I cried out, I was like, 'If you really do have a plan for us, just like come on, just bring something,'" Smith said.

Then, a boat sailing to New Jersey spotted the teens two miles offshore.

Their prayers were answered in the form of a boat, a God send, named "The Amen."

"The name of the boat is 'The Amen,'" Brown said. "I started crying."

The teens are thanking God and the men who saved them.

"There's no other reason or other explanation in the world that that wasn't God," Smith said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaboatswater rescuerescueoceans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Show More
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
More TOP STORIES News