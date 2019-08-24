Brainerd neighborhood flower shop manager struck by stray bullet

CHICAGO -- The manager of a Brainerd flower shop was struck by a stray bullet Saturday while working at his South Side store.About 11:25 a.m., the manager, a 36-year-old man, was inside the Roses Are Red Flower Boutique in the 800 block of West 93rd Street when gunfire erupted from across the street, according to Chicago police and community activist Andrew Holmes.The man was struck in the foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said.The shooter was aiming at a group of people who were standing outside the store, police said. Police sources do not believe the man was the intended target.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.