Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

Alberto Zavala, a long-time flower shop owner in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, was killed in a hit-and-run. (WLS)

Kristin Byrne
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Sunday night.

A close friend of the man, identified as Alberto Zavala, said he owned a flower shop on Fullerton Avenue and had been a florist in Belmont Cragin for 28 years.

Witnesses said they were walking in front of Zavala crossing Fullerton, leaving an ice cream shop in the 5200-block, when the speeding SUV struck the 64 year old man at about 10 p.m.

"He was trying to cross. That's when he got hit by a white vehicle speeding very fast. That's when we tried to go to help him out," said witness Christopher Orengo.

A stock image of a Ford Edge SUV, similar to the one police said fatally struck a pedestrian in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.



Surveillance cameras from a grocery store nearby captured police arriving to the scene. They weren't pointed in the direction of the crash, with the SUV heading eastbound on Fullerton.

Paramedics rushed to the man to the hospital where he died. Zavala leaves behind four adult children and grandchildren too.

"They should have been responsible enough to stop and actually help him because now that he's gone, it's like ok, what do you get out of it, mostly? You get nothing," said Jazmine Osborne, a friend and neighbor of Zavala.

Police said the vehicle is a white Ford Edge and may have tinted windows. The driver's side mirror housing was knocked off and the front driver's side of the vehicle is likely showing damage from the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312 745-4521.

EMBED More News Videos

Friends of a man killed in a hit and run Sunday night said he owned a flower shop in Belmont Cragin.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedchicago crimeChicagoBelmont Cragin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News