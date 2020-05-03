mothers day

Chicago flower shop offers special bouquets for Mother's Day, healthcare workers amid COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flowers for Dreams sells locally crafted flowers online and offers free hand delivery in Chicago and service to Detroit, Milwaukee, and all their surrounding suburbs.

Bouquets start around $35, and every bouquet sold benefits a local charity.

Co-Founder of Flowers for Dreams Steven Dyme joined ABC7 to talk about their Mother's Day Specials and about how they are supporting first responders.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flower shop reconfigured their entire space to enforce aggressive distancing measures. Color-coded teams each with a newly built breakroom, dedicated bathroom, and more creative safety-first approaches to fulfillment.

Heading into Mother's Day, the shop is offering special bouquets deals including:

  • D-I-Y plants & indoor garden bundles to give Mom a fun quarantine activity

  • Brunch & blooms promo with local restaurants like Beatrix & Gemini


  • Their flagship Spring bouquets being sold for virtual workshops & delivery


1/4 of the profits from Flower of Dreams' Mother's Day bouquets will help fund mental health resources through the Chicago organization, Hope for the Day.

So far, Flowers of Dreams has delivered nearly 400 bouquets to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The shop has also turned its popular design workshops virtual with tickets available for purchase and created a fund cash assistance fund dedicated to rent and bill payments for their lowest wage workers.

For more information visit: www.flowersfordreams.com.
