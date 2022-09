Food He.ro expanding in the Little Village area

"Food He.ro" works to help those in the Latino community who are interested in the food business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Little Village culinary school is expanding.

Food He.ro works to help those in the Latino community who are interested in the food business. The founder, Javier Haro joined ABC7 to talk more about how the school will start serving the community as we honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Food He.ro is the first Latino-led culinary school that builds culinary confidence through resources for Latinos who are either new in the food industry or are interested in starting a food business.