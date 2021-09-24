Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

EMBED <>More Videos

Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

Newport, Del -- Joey Thuet, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.

He started Joey T's food truck about six months ago and business is booming. He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.


He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item.
"Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.


Joey T's | Facebook
1401 East Newport Pike, Newport, Del.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
El Milagro workers 'unlawfully' locked out after walking off job
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
Man shoots at armed carjackers in Hoffman Estates, police say
Jelani Day's family looking for answers after ISU student found dead
IL reports 3,304 COVID cases, 40 deaths
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cool, showers possible overnight
Show More
CPD add extra patrols at several schools after string of threats
Windy City Weekend has what you need to know for the weekend
Video released of incident between cop, Black woman at North Ave Beach
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
3 dogs found safe after doggie daycare transport van stolen
More TOP STORIES News