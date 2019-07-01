190 North - June 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We tracked down two stand-outs when it comes to outdoor dining: Park and Field in Logan Square and Paradise Park in Wicker Park.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Passengers provide the pedal-power needed to navigate the Chicago River on Chicago Cycleboats.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See how two Chicago chefs at Urbanbelly and Furious Spoon are elevating the art of ramen.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See what's new at the Brookfield Zoo, including the Brick Safari featuring 40 massive lego sculptures of exotic animals.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago audiences are getting an immersive look at Hamilton's life and a humorous hybrid between cirque and cabaret-style entertainment.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5373435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Score deals on Pickard China, the oldest fine china manufacturer in the U.S., at the outlet store next to their factory in Antioch.

ABC7 brings you another 190 North special at 11 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019.190 North is Chicago's longest-running lifestyles and entertainment show.In Sunday's episode, we are celebrating the arrival of SUMMER by visiting some 'backyard-themed' spots to dine in the great outdoors! Then hop aboard and get ready to use your pedal-power for the newest way to see the Windy City! Slurp your way through a Ramen round-up... and see some WILD new Lego creations when we check out What's New at Brookfield Zoo! Then, its part cabaret, circus.. and comedy show... all rolled into one... and its coming to the heart of the Loop! We'll take you behind-the-scenes of Teatro ZinZanni!!Chicagoans can't get enough of SUMMER and everyone knows the best place to enjoy the season is a great patio. We tracked down two stand-outs, when it comes to outdoor dining. Logan Square is home to the vintage gym-themed Park and Field. Their 6,000-square-foot patio boasts two firepits, a hammock, two bocce courts and even an antique camper! The cuisine is upscale bar fare and their summer signature beverage is definitely the sangria slushie! In Wicker Park, you'll find Paradise Park... a trailer park-themed pizzeria with a stunning outdoor space. Its decked out with swings and flamingoes.... Even a Prosecco and popsicle cart! They serve up 30 different varieties of artisan, hand-tossed pizza.3509 West FullertonChicago(773) 360-73731913 W. North AvenueChicago(773) 687-9117You could take your standard architectural cruise on the river but there's a unique new tour that is catching people's attention... and giving riders... a 'workout' to boot! Chicago Cycleboats just launched along the Riverwalk. It can take up to 16 passengers... and 10 of those passengers provide the pedal-power needed to navigate the Chicago River. The cruises are 90 minutes long and refreshments are BYOB.151 West RiverwalkChicago(312) 644-6411Most every college student has cooked up a pot of ramen, in pursuit of a cheap dinner but these days... more and more chefs are 'elevating' the art of this hearty noodle dish. Chef Bill Kim is a bit of a pioneer, launching UrbanBelly 11 years ago. His specialties are simple: great noodles and dumplings. His top-selling dish is easily the UrbanBelly Ramen. Soon, he'll open his third restaurant inside the Crate and Barrel store in Oak Brook! Chef Shin Thompson followed in his grandfather's footsteps, who had a ramen shop back in Japan.... Now, Thompson boasts 8 Furious Spoon locations all over Chicago. Its an edgy hip-hop themed Ramen restaurant.1542 N. DamenChicago773-904-86062410 N. MilwaukeeChicago(773) 770-3559It is one of the top family attractions in the Midwest, we're talking about Brookfield Zoo! With more than 2,000 animal inhabitants here, there's always something or - someone - new. This summer promises plenty of fun, from exotic animal encounters and a rare reptile to a whimsical new exhibit made up of every child's favorite building blocks: Legos! Brick Safari features 40 massive lego sculptures of exotic animals. Admission to the exhibit is $5. Snowflake is also -new- to the zoo.... He is on-loan from a Florida gator farm. While he's here, you have a rare chance to see one of the few albino alligators left in the world. Only about 100 are thought to be in existence. This summer, you can also get up close and personal with Brookfield's giraffes... for $10, you can hand feed the zoo's tallest residents!8400 W 31st StBrookfield, IL(708) 688-8000Chicago is known as a great theater town - it's one of the reasons we got the first Hamilton show outside of New York. Now, Chicago fans of that blockbuster show are enjoying a 'first of its kind' immersive look at Hamilton's life at Hamilton: The Exhibition. Then, at another unique new venue... Chicago audiences will soon be treated to a humorous hybrid of cirque and cabaret-style entertainment! Teatro ZinZanni is humorous hybrid between cirque and cabaret-style entertainment... with a delicious dinner served while you watch! The setting couldn't be more unique... the producers found the show's 'homebase' on the top-floor of the Cambria Hotel. That's where they've set up their beautiful Century-old Spiegeltent... imported from Europe. Tickets for Hamilton The Exhibition are on sale now through Sept 8th. And its 'curtains up' for Teatro ZinZanni on July 18th!For tickets or information on either Teatro ZinZanni or Hamilton: The Exhibition:Did you know Chicago is home to the company that has helped several sitting presidents serve-up important dinners.. 'in-style'?! And you can score 'stately' dinnerware just like it.. at a fraction of the cost! Pickard China is the oldest fine china manufacturer in the US. Right next to their factory in Antioch, you can find their own outlet store... where most dinnerware is priced at 50% retail!782 Pickard AveAntioch, IL(847) 395-3800