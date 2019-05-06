Food & Drink

2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

EMBED <>More Videos

Two million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2019.

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees from PF Chang's have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Chicken Pad Thai, and two varieties of the Chicken Fried Rice are being recalled. The USDA says the packaging is incorrectly branded due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Click here to view the labels of the affected products

The product is also described as 'not fully cooked and 'not shelf stable.'

The frozen dinners were distributed nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfrozenallergiesrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
$18K added to reward for info on missing postal worker's whereabouts
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Chicago AccuWeather: Temps falling as rain moves in
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
Show More
10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling
5-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck, police say
Pritzker announces plan to legalize recreational marijuana
It's National Astronaut Day
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
More TOP STORIES News