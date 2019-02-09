FOOD & DRINK

2019 Chicago Pizza Party to feature 60 types of pizza

The Ravenswood Events Center is holding a pizza party in celebration of National Pizza Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
From deep dish to thin crust, there will be pizza for every palate at the Chicago Pizza Party Saturday.

More than 60 types of pizza will be available at the Ravenswood Event Center for the event, which coincides with National Pizza Day.

Nearly two dozen restaurants are taking part in the event, which consists of two sessions. The first session is open to all ages and will open at 1 p.m.

The second session is for adults 21 and over and begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, visit chicagopizzaparty.com.
