CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Food Truck Fest has returned to Daley Plaza.
The festival began Friday and featured an expanded list of vendors. 2019 marks the Fest's fifth year.
Food trucks will be in service from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. once a week through the end of September.
Trucks are expected to be in Daley Plaza on the following dates:
April:5, 12, 19
May: 10, 17, 24, 31
June: 7, 14, 21, 28
July: 5, 12, 19, 26
August: 2, 9,16,23,30
September: 6, 13, 20, 27
For more information, visit www.chifoodtruckfest.com.
2019 Food Truck Fest schedule announced
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More