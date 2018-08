2nd annual Assyrian Food Festival returning to Morton Grove

It was so successful last year, they decided to bring it back for year two! The second annual Assyrian Food Festival kicks off next weekend in Morton Grove.Julie Kako and Maureen Nano joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the festival.Event: 2nd Annual Assyrian Food FestivalHours: 2-10 p.m., Saturday, August 25 and Sunday August 26Address: Morton Park District, 6834 W. Dempster, Morton Grove, IL 60053Admission is freeFor more information, click here