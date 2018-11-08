FOOD & DRINK

3 choice food and drink events in Chicago this weekend

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. From a half-priced happy hour to boozy beverage festivals, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

The Happiest Hour





Visit DrinkHaus Supper Club this Friday to take part in its new happy hour -- featuring half-priced drinks as well as food specials. Then stick around for tunes by DJ LMS.

When: Friday, November 9, 5 p.m.- Saturday, November 10, 2 a.m.
Where: DrinkHaus Supper Club, 820 W. Jackson Blvd.
Admission: Free
Chicago Tequila & Sangria Festival





Bring your thirst to the Tequila and Sangria Festival this Saturday. Admission includes 15 drink tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. Additional beverages, and bites, will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are selling out fast, but there's still time to snag tastings at noon or 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 10, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.
Admission: $30-$45
Light vs. Dark Side





Pick your team at the Light vs. Dark Side beer festival, which will showcase the best light and dark beers from breweries around the Chicago area. Hosted by Empirical Brewery, guests will enjoy more than 40 different beers, food trucks, corn hole and a costume contest, and take home their souvenir tasting glasses and koozies.

When: Saturday, November 10, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Empirical Brewery, 1801 W. Foster Ave.
Admission: $30
