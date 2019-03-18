3 cool new cocktail bars to check out in Chicago

Stone Fox
5721 N. Clark St., Edgewater
photo: giovanni d./yelp
Stone Fox is a cocktail bar, offering burgers, pizza and more.
The ambience, hip music and craft cocktails at this new spot draw locals for happy hour and upscale eats. Popular drinks with patrons include the Pink rabbit, frozen Palomo, Le Old Fashion and more. Feeling Hungry? Try small plates like the Asian wings, a seasonal vegetable fritter and gnocchi with kale pesto and truffled ricotta. (See the menu.)
Stone Fox's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Virginia F., who reviewed Stone Fox on March 10, wrote, "We ate the fried clams, pork belly, sunchoke tater tots and carbonara croquettes. Later, we shared wood grilled chicken thighs and baked feta. The chicken had a delicious sauce."
Stone Fox is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
Clutch Bar and Restaurant
316 W. Erie St., River North
Photo: ANNA R./Yelp
Clutch Bar and Restaurant is a cocktail bar and American and Asian fusion spot. It's the third U.S. location after Dallas and Houston.
With its hip decor, farm-to-table offerings and friendly staff, it's becoming a hot spot for date night, dinner with friends and a late night party. Pair this spot's cocktails, beers and wines with menu items like the grilled octopus, spicy prosciutto bruschetta and steak skewer. If you're in the mood for a meal, try the curried lamb burger, Connecticut-style lobster roll or the saffron pasta with tiger shrimp.
Clutch Bar and Restaurant's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Nina S., who reviewed Clutch Bar and Restaurant on March 9, wrote, "The food is delicious and the service is wonderful. The vibe is really different from any other place in Chicago too."
Clutch Bar and Restaurant is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
The Darling
905 W. Randolph St., West Town
PHOTO: NATASHA P./YELP
The Darling is a cocktail bar.
Follow the flowerpots to this speakeasy. Expect intimate vibes, old school charm, velvet couches and drinks. There's a downstairs lounge aptly named, "The Library" and an upstairs area called "The Ballroom," which doesn't require reservations.
You'll find drinks with names inspired by popular movies and stories, ranging from "Curious George" (rye whiskey, banana liquor, Contratto Vermouth, Aztec chocolate and old fashioned bitters) to "The Secret Garden" (made with a botanical vodka, lime juice, raspberry liquor, grapefruit soda and garnished with an edible hibiscus flower).
Yelp users are still warming up to The Darling, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 40 reviews on the site.
The Darling is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.