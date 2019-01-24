FOOD & DRINK

3 food and drink events to check out in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Adam Jaime/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a Colombian party to a cocktail mixing class, here's what to do on the local food scene.
---

Party with Parce





Enjoy this Colombian celebration with Parce. There will be complimentary drinks and food. Listen to Colombian music while you sip on a rum slush and eat an empanada.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Foxtrot Market, 1722 W. Division St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP

2019 Mac & Cheese Crawl - Chicago's Cheesiest Bar Crawl!





This is a River North bar crawl featuring drink specials and macaroni and cheese. One ticket includes seven macaroni and cheese servings, as well as entry to Old Crow Smokehouse, Moe's Cantina, Ironside and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: 149 W. Kinzie St.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mixology 101 Class: Liquid Confidence





Take this cocktail class to learn how to craft your favorite drinks. There will be lessons on making drinks using whiskey, tequila, gin and vodka, as well as mixers and bitters.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.
Where: The Martin, 2515 W. North Ave.
Admission: $60 (General Admission); $70 (General Admission + A Bottle of Handcrafted Bitters); $85 (General Admission + At-Home Mixology Starter Kit)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
